BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Debunking False Teachings about "God's Law" with Dr. Douglas Hamp
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
163 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 8 months ago

Get ready to sharpen your biblical apologetics with Dr. Doug Hamp—senior pastor of The Way congregation, author, speaker, and a former assistant pastor at Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa for six years, where he lectured and developed curriculum at the School of Ministry, Spanish School of Ministry and Calvary Chapel Bible College Graduate School.


In this livestream, we will be taking a good hard look at:

✅ the good things and also major shortcomings of the Jesus Movement / Calvary Chapel

✅ the common arguments against the observance of the Saturday Sabbath worship and other Sabbaths like the biblical holidays

✅ the true biblical definition of “sin” in the Bible versus the mainstream Christian interpretation of “sin”

✅ and much more…


If you have been wanting to understand how to defend your faith while addressing the key talking points of mainstream Sunday Christianity, then this podcast will be quite the eye opener. Get ready!


CONNECT WITH DOUG:

https://thewaycongregation.com

https://www.youtube.com/@Doughamp


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

Keywords
jesusapologeticschristianchristianityyeshuatorahhebrew rootscultishmike wingersabbath vs sundayapologia studiosdr doug hampdouglas hampthe way denverwhole biblebiblethinker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy