Debunking False Teachings about "God's Law" with Dr. Douglas Hamp

Get ready to sharpen your biblical apologetics with Dr. Doug Hamp—senior pastor of The Way congregation, author, speaker, and a former assistant pastor at Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa for six years, where he lectured and developed curriculum at the School of Ministry, Spanish School of Ministry and Calvary Chapel Bible College Graduate School.





In this livestream, we will be taking a good hard look at:

✅ the good things and also major shortcomings of the Jesus Movement / Calvary Chapel

✅ the common arguments against the observance of the Saturday Sabbath worship and other Sabbaths like the biblical holidays

✅ the true biblical definition of “sin” in the Bible versus the mainstream Christian interpretation of “sin”

✅ and much more…





If you have been wanting to understand how to defend your faith while addressing the key talking points of mainstream Sunday Christianity, then this podcast will be quite the eye opener. Get ready!





