© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/29/2024
John 4:21-26 The Ultimate Truth
Intro: Is Jesus a prophet, an enlightened man or God? That is your choices. Or he could just be a liar. I know one thing….If you are wrong about Jesus, you are wrong about everything. If you are wrong about Jesus it doesn’t matter what you are right about does it? It won’t matter a hundred years from now will it? There is truth and there is ultimate truth. Ultimate truth is like….death or it’s true whether you believe it or not. 1:00