Worldwide Supplier For Fluconazole USP Grade (99% Purity) Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fluconazole.html





What Is Fluconazole? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3zk4j3W

Which Types Of Fungus Can Fluconazole Kill? - (Science Based)

The Fluconazole Anti-Fungal Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YW5lvQ

4 Ways To Reduce Albendazole Detox Symptoms! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3LARwN0





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Why You Feel AWFUL After Taking FLUCONAZOLE!





Not everyone who takes Fluconazole, which is an effective anti-parasitic and anti-cancer medication, experiences just pure positive detox and healing benefits from it.





Some people can actually feel quite awful when they are ingesting Fluconazole, and there is typically one reason why this can occur; if you want to find out why, you can in this video, "Why You Feel AWFUL After Taking FLUCONAZOLE!" and at the end I share with you the number 1 solution to this issue that people can experience when taking Fluconazole.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno