© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Fluconazole USP Grade (99% Purity) Capsules & Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fluconazole.html
What Is Fluconazole? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3zk4j3W
Which Types Of Fungus Can Fluconazole Kill? - (Science Based)
The Fluconazole Anti-Fungal Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3YW5lvQ
4 Ways To Reduce Albendazole Detox Symptoms! - https://sunfruitdan.co/3LARwN0
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
Why You Feel AWFUL After Taking FLUCONAZOLE!
Not everyone who takes Fluconazole, which is an effective anti-parasitic and anti-cancer medication, experiences just pure positive detox and healing benefits from it.
Some people can actually feel quite awful when they are ingesting Fluconazole, and there is typically one reason why this can occur; if you want to find out why, you can in this video, "Why You Feel AWFUL After Taking FLUCONAZOLE!" and at the end I share with you the number 1 solution to this issue that people can experience when taking Fluconazole.
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno