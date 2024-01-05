Create New Account
Biden's Republican Blame Game Continues As Issues Mount At Southern Border
NewsClips
Published 2 months ago

Democrat leaders are struggling to handle the growing influx of illegal aliens coming into our country from the Southern Border. Their latest warnings come as the Biden Administration has been constantly placing the blame on republicans for the issue. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige has more on who is to blame.


