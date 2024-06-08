HIDDEN History Is Repeating (Watch Before DELETED!) (2024)

Watch Before They DELETE This. The media is hiding this, and no one sees the imminent danger coming. Even if a small percentage of the information presented in this video comes to pass, the United States will never be the same again. This mini-documentary is based on my latest book Bible Prophecy Secrets II. Get prepared today by clicking on the link below:





OUTLINE:

0:00 - Introduction

2:54 - The Great American Eclipse Cycle

5:46 - Sign of Jonah

16:16 - Cherokee Nation Omen

33:36 - The Great Awakening

41:37 - Federal Reserve

44:26 - New Madrid Death Cross

52:37 - Upcoming Hawaii / South America Eclipse

54:08 - The Tares and the Wheat





SUMMARY:

America has now experienced a triple solar eclipse omen over the entire country. What if I told you that this particular celestial sign from God is something that has happened more than once in American history? What if I told you that this omen might just be the exact same thing as the sign of Jonah referred to in the Old and New Testament of the Bible? Make sure to watch this mini documentary till the end to find out how this hidden history is going to impact the USA unlike anything else we have ever seen. Discover the truth about the spiritual events leading up to America’s Independence Day on July 4, 1776. Learn about the Cherokee Nation prophetic omen that the Natives received. And… learn the secrets about the 1811 and 1812 earthquakes.





If the Cascadia Subduction Zone and / or the New Madrid Seismic Seismic Zone experiences the 7.0 - 9.5 magnitude earthquakes that are being forecasted by the scientific community, the entire country will experience a refugee crisis and plunge into a serious economic crisis overnight. This will make all other natural disasters in recorded history look like a walk in the park by comparison. There will be tsunamis on the Pacific Northwest - PNW - and a collapse of the Midwest. And the media…? They are almost completely silent about the looming danger that has been pronounced by God’s solar eclipses.





Don’t believe me?





All of the evidence you need is presented in this thriller of a documentary that tells the story of America and the 13 Colonies and into the present day—-the story that they don’t want you to know!





