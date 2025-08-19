BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
110 YEARS AGO WAS THE LAST TIME AMERICA ⚖ HAD TRUE JUSTICE [THE HANGING OF LEO MAX FRANK]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
141 views • 4 weeks ago

Today marks 110 years since Jewish businessman Leo Frank z”l was lynched by a hate-filled mob in Georgia two years after being falsely accused and unjustly convicted of murder in a trial marred by antisemitism.


ADL was founded the same year that Leo Frank was arrested, and the trial only confirmed what the organization’s founders already knew – American Jews needed an institution that would combat antisemitism and all forms of hate.


Over the years, ADL fought to clear Frank’s name, and he was finally pardoned posthumously in 1986. May his memory forever be a blessing and may we honor his legacy by #FightingHateForGood.


https://x.com/ADL/status/1957194158009209195


AstroMan - Leo Frank tries to frame an innocent Black man, for Leo Frank's murder of Mary Phagan!


#ADL


Source: https://x.com/AstroManSpac/status/1957216690334470324

adlepic failleo max frankthe rape and murder of little mary phaganattempted bait and switchinadvertent admission of guilt
