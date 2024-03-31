Trudeau’s Online Speech Monitoring!, Stabbings out of Control , Trudeaus climate plan makes no sense

To watch full Episode go here ! - https://rumble.com/v4mand6-mike-in-the-night-e553-next-weeks-news-today-major-headlines-your-call-ins.html





Canada's central bank is likely to refrain from rate cuts, indicating comfort with current economic conditions.

Recent Statistics Canada data reveals a significant surge in real gross domestic product (GDP) in January 2024, surpassing analyst expectations.

The growth in the first two months of 2024 already matches the total growth seen in the entirety of 2023.

However, questions remain about the sustainability of this momentum, particularly as much of the growth is attributed to the public sector.

Justin Trudeau's government faces allegations of mass surveillance and spying on the population, including monitoring social media activities.

Reports suggest that Trudeau's administration has been allocating tax money for surveillance purposes since he took office.

The Privy Council Office (PCO) has reportedly been awarding contracts for surveillance, with the value of these contracts allegedly reaching millions.

Despite these allegations, Trudeau's government policies continue to provoke debate and controversy across various spheres.

A murder case in North York involving a 46-year-old suspect and the identification of Dimitri Smith, 32, as the 18th murder victim of 2024.

Trudeau's climate plan faces criticism, with Trudeau himself acknowledging flaws and comparing Canada's approach unfavorably to the U.S., which does not have a national carbon tax but has been more successful in reducing emissions.





