Trump Derangement Syndrome

Gloom & Doom
* The crazies have convinced themselves that when they’re not in power, they’re going to die.
* Or if you don’t do what they tell you to do, you’re going to die; but nobody is dying.
* The jig is up.
* When they say the world is going to end — yes, their world is ending.
* Their reality is over.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 April 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6371810856112