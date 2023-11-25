First Israeli Hostages Released; Speaker Johnson's Based Take on God & America, Good News Updates! 11/24/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Weekly News Report- We hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family. If you didn't, well that stinks. We invite you to join us for a special Headlines News with Resistance Chicks as we dive into this week's Headline News and also bring some heartwarming stories and Christian heritage to fuel your weekend with some positive vibes! Coming in as the top story of the week, negotiations have led to the first round of Israeli hostages being released and we also have news coming out of Gaza. More than 200 Muslim men in Gaza have converted to Christianity after reportedly seeing Jesus in their dreams, said Christian professor Michael Licona.All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/first-israeli-hostages-released/
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.