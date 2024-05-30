Bugging in for Beginners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is not an attempt to be THEE bug in/out guide. Nor is/are the ideas/equipment meant to be thee most ideal. Just sharing ideas.
About bug-ging (in/out): The general idea is to consider and prepare for any potential situation, up to and including bugging out. None of the ideas or gadgets are implied as fool-proof. The idea is (to me) to have as broad of means and information/ knowledge/ imagination as possible so as to consider how you may, or may not be able to endure any given situation and then act in accordance. So I just share general ideas and leave the insights and ideas to the viewer.
While it looks like there's (a/some) war(s) going on - like, -over there; There's been a war going a couple (decades..) of years since (911) the Plan-demic started, on each one of us, on our right(s) to choose for our own bodies, to self-govern, to concur Gods choice on little Johnny or Gingers base gender, while not having a choice what goes into OUR own Vessel(s)! It's beyond idiotic, and entirely illegal. Whether, and apparently, Since- we're NOT going to push back, it seems logical that we still maintain our personal space and integrity as we are, while hoping for the best and pre-par'ng for the worst.