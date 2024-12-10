Caravaneer pt. 5--backtrack to save Martynas

Sometimes you have to go backward to go forward. In my last video my caravan reached Abu Kirdyk, but two of my three party members died: Martynas and Pedro. This didn't sit well with me, so in this video I reload my game from before it happens and make sure they don't die this time. Basically all of this video is me following the new path to help them stay alive, and ends just before I reach Abu Kirdyk. If you prefer to not see this backtrack you can instead wait until my next video, which should pick up pretty much where part 4 left off.

What do you think--would you have backtracked to save Martynas had you been in my shoes?