BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Caravaneer pt. 5--backtrack to save Martynas
EntropyDefiantGaming
EntropyDefiantGaming
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 6 months ago

Sometimes you have to go backward to go forward. In my last video my caravan reached Abu Kirdyk, but two of my three party members died: Martynas and Pedro. This didn't sit well with me, so in this video I reload my game from before it happens and make sure they don't die this time. Basically all of this video is me following the new path to help them stay alive, and ends just before I reach Abu Kirdyk. If you prefer to not see this backtrack you can instead wait until my next video, which should pick up pretty much where part 4 left off.

What do you think--would you have backtracked to save Martynas had you been in my shoes?

Keywords
climate changecombatgamingmad maxdesertpost-apocalypticvirtual machinescaravaneertrading linux
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy