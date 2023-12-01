‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Israel Made All These People Homeless’ 1 Dec 2023 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/gdagghqEJfs?si=Hq-TFvFtH_ilPxSl

1 Dec 2023 #gaza #israel

Palestinian families are returning to their homes, many of which have been reduced to rubble. More than 60% of homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed and thousands of people are missing under the rubble.





Bisan Owda, a video journalist in Gaza, followed families in the southern town of Khuza’a as they search for remains of their lives under the rubble. Residents of the town are determined to rebuild their homes after surviving previous Israeli airstrikes in 2014 and in 2021.





This video was filmed during the temporary ceasefire in Gaza.





#gaza #israel





Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe





Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus







