‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Israel Made All These People Homeless’ 1 Dec 2023 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-
https://youtu.be/gdagghqEJfs?si=Hq-TFvFtH_ilPxSl
1 Dec 2023 #gaza #israel
Palestinian families are returning to their homes, many of which have been reduced to rubble. More than 60% of homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed and thousands of people are missing under the rubble.
Bisan Owda, a video journalist in Gaza, followed families in the southern town of Khuza’a as they search for remains of their lives under the rubble. Residents of the town are determined to rebuild their homes after surviving previous Israeli airstrikes in 2014 and in 2021.
This video was filmed during the temporary ceasefire in Gaza.
#gaza #israel
Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus