Naked Scandal: Bidens Scurry to Cover Up Glaring Evidence of Corruption

A pair of IRS whistleblowers have told congressional investigators that high level government officials deliberately stalled or blocked a probe into the alleged tax and firearms crimes committed by Joe Biden's son. The revelations come days after the Justice Department announced that the younger Biden had accepted a plea deal in which he will avoid prosecution for misdemeanor charges and a felony charge of possessing a gun while using drugs.





One of the whistleblowers, a criminal supervisory special agent, has sought whistleblower protection in order to reveal what he says is evidence of "a failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition" of the investigation. He has told lawmakers he faced roadblocks from the beginning of the probe, including being prevented from interviewing witnesses, and was repeatedly stopped from obtaining search warrants. He also says he was denied access to the Biden laptop, which he said contained evidence of tax violations. We'll cover more on the Biden family corruption, James Cameron's input on the Titan vessel, the connection between the Titanic and Freemasons and the latest on the warmonger's World War 3.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/23/23





