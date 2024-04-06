© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Army Corps Announces Timeline to Open the Main Channel | How To Get Cargo Moving Into Baltimore? In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - a maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the announcement by the Corps of Engineers to have the main shipping channel reopened to a 35 foot draft by the end of April and a proposal to get cargo flowing into the port of Baltimore.
#dali #baltimorebridge #baltimore #shipping #brdigecollapse #supplychain #containerships #containerships