There is no measles vaccine!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



We don't have a measles vaccine in the United States of America, and haven't had a measles vaccine since 1962. It's just like we don't have a tetanus vaccine. We have MMR and three manufacturers make each part of that, or MMR2, or MMR5.

So yesterday, on our X Space @DrJudyAMikovits, TheRealDoctorJudy.com. So we pulled down all the fakes, and we put this up every single day. So we just posted the CDC Excipient list.

So when you hear and read all three of our books, you're going to hear the history all the way back to 1934, even if you go a little bit further, we'll get you to 1917.

Trump and Kennedy and the whole team there in the cabinet. They're playing this like they've got those people dancing to their tune, because they're all guilty by the 1986 act, when all liability was removed from Pharma. And the movie is called 1986TheAct.com. So that movie, when did it come out? You know, what did they know? And when did they know it? So you could pardon Fauci all the way back to 14. And that is also just brilliant.

Judy Mikovits - 03/06/2025

The Krieger Files https://thekriegerfiles.com with Dr. Judy Mikovits:

https://rumble.com/v6q8i2a-the-krieger-files-march-6-2025-dr.-judy-mikovits-is-todays-guest.html?start=1624

XSpace on twitter @therealdrjudy.com Wednesdays, 4PM-6PM PST

Vaccine Excipient list: https://tinyurl.com/VaccineExcipientList

My books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

The Tetanus Myth and the true natural remedies: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/the-tetanus-myth-and-the-true-natural-remedies-with-subtitles?blogcategory=Tetanus