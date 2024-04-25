© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biblical Giants | Clans, Sizes, & Supernatural Abilities | Episode 3 with Haunted Cosmos
The biblical record is undeniable - giants once roamed the earth. Goliath is by far the most well-known giant. But many fail to recognize that Goliath was actually one of the smallest giants. Scripture describes several different species of giants (or giant clans) with a startling range of physical sizes, as well as surprising supernatural abilities.
Right Response: