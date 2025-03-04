BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Smoke Grenade Chaos: as Serbian Parliament Opposition Deputies Protest - lawmaker suffers stroke
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 6 months ago

Chaos Erupts in Serbian Parliament as Opposition Deputies Protest with Smoke Grenades

Opposition deputies in the Serbian parliament threw smoke grenades in protest against government policies and to show support for protesters, causing chaos during the session.

BREAKING: Serbian Lawmaker Suffers Stroke, Another Injured During Chaos in Parliament!

Jasmina Obradović, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), suffered a stroke amid the chaos in the Serbian Parliament. Meanwhile, fellow lawmaker Jasmina Karanac was also injured after a smoke bomb went off.

Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić claims that Karanac was hit by a shock grenade thrown from the opposition side, while the opposition argues it came from the SNS members.

Via: @nultatacka

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy