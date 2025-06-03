#TheHolySpirit #salvation #Miracle #Jesus #faithfulness #redemption #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #PhilHowe #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #RickmansworthBaptistChurch





Rickmansworth's Phil Howe returns to Chartridge with a sermon all about The Holy Spirit. The Bible describes The Holy Spirit as our helper, comforter, and protector in times of trouble. The Holy Spirit is a topic close to Phil's heart and he intersperses his sermon with very personal accounts from his forty years of being a Christian.





Phil's Testimony: https://youtu.be/JVkxvfOAH8k?si=ILOa4_A83_GofX6F





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Filmed on Sunday, 1st June 2025.





