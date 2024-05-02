New Islamic Resistance Player, Saraya Al-Ashtar, from Bahrain, Wants a Piece of the Action

The Bahraini Islamic Resistance named 'Saraya Al-Ashtar' published a footage showng their first ever operation targeting the HQ of the Zionist “Trucknet” company responsible for land transportation in Eilat, using a kamikaze drone. 2024/05/02

