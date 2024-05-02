© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Islamic Resistance Player, Saraya Al-Ashtar, from Bahrain, Wants a Piece of the Action
The Bahraini Islamic Resistance named 'Saraya Al-Ashtar' published a footage showng their first ever operation targeting the HQ of the Zionist “Trucknet” company responsible for land transportation in Eilat, using a kamikaze drone. 2024/05/02
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Saraya, Al-Ashtar, kamakazi, drone, video, Bahrain, Bahraini, Islamic Resistance, Trucknet, Israel, Zionists, Jews,