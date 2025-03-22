BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Viktor Orban: Hungary refuses to be DRAGGED INTO CONFLICTS that don’t serve its people
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
55 views • 6 months ago

Viktor Orban: Hungary refuses to be DRAGGED INTO CONFLICTS that don’t serve its people  

Hungary stands with US President Donald Trump’s efforts to support peace, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told local media. 

Recalling how his country refused to blindly follow the shortsighted EU migration policy 10 years ago, not afraid to take a different position, Orban underscored that “The same story is now playing out regarding the war.” 

“We refuse to be dragged into conflicts that do not serve our people’s interests. The time is coming when more nations will realize that peace is the only way forward,” he said in a post on X.

Adding totally different subject: 

TENS OF MILLIONS OF US DOLLARS spent on UFO programs while DENYING their existence  

The US government needs to come clean regarding the taxpayer money being spent on programs studying Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told NewsNation. 

“They’re spending tens of millions of dollars on this subject. And then they turn around and tell us they don’t exist,” the Republican fumed, adding: 

“Quit joking around about little green men and flying saucers. We’re spending tens of millions of dollars on something that, goddamnit, we deserve to know. Give us the information.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
