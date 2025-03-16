Fox Green: Bioregionalism Dismantling Nation State & Paving Way for World State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox Green discusses "bioregionalism" and apparent decentralized localist movements whose true hidden purpose is to dismantle the nation state, create feudal city-states, and pave way for the world state. Ecological, theosophic, and transhumanist movements underlie these currents. He comments on Mark Carney coming to power, the degrowth movement, the mixed bag of the Trump administration, and the opportunism and fraud of individuals like RFK Jr. who have sold out.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com
Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Space Commune https://spacecommune.com
LinkTree https://linktr.ee/foxggreen
Breaking America: How Bioregionalism Seeks to Dismantle the Nation State https://spacecommune.com/breaking-america-how-bioregionalism-seeks-to-dismantle-the-nation-state
Religious Roots of Transhumanism: Silicon Valley Hippie Eugenics Explored https://youtu.be/UxXL5f3i-ao
About Fox Green
Fox Green is an independent filmmaker, journalist and artist fighting the information war against the forces of entropy and anti-humanism. He is an ardent advocate for peaceful cooperation between the brother nations of the USA, China and Russia.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)