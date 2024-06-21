SUMMER SURGE! THE $HIT'S REALLY FLYIN' NOW! 🤡🌏🤮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I put together a montage of "summer surge" reports from the last two days and Fauci on The View. If you're eating breakfast (or dinner) you might wanna set it aside.
There can be only one ... answer. MORE VACCINES!
Source
Fauci on The View
https://youtu.be/Ovp3yUAs1eM?si=Tt2eHke8JHW4Xqja
Open VAERS data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report