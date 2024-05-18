BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Large NATO logistics hub storing drone and ammunition engulfed in Russian fire
NATO large logistics hub as a military facility for Ukrainian forces came under attack from ballistic and cruise missiles from Russian troops. A large warehouse in Dachnoye northwest of Odessa stored unmanned boats and a large amount of ammunition, destroyed after the fire with a cloud of black smoke and an explosion.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

