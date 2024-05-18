Large NATO logistics hub storing drone and ammunition engulfed in Russian fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO large logistics hub as a military facility for Ukrainian forces came under attack from ballistic and cruise missiles from Russian troops. A large warehouse in Dachnoye northwest of Odessa stored unmanned boats and a large amount of ammunition, destroyed after the fire with a cloud of black smoke and an explosion.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/