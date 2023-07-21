🚨☣️SPECIAL REPORT! East Palestine Hazardous Waste Disposal Exposed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lorain County, OH Residents Karen Johnson and Elizabeth Rattray (former Eaton Twp Zoning Appeals Board member & former Eaton Land Use Planning member) recently contacted Resistance Chicks in an effort to stop the expansion of Ross Environmental, a hazardous waste management company in northern Ohio. They are warning citizens that Ross Environmental has been contracted to incinerate toxic waste generated from the East Palestine train derailment and are concerned that the disposal of this waste, as well as the backlog of other hazardous waste waiting to be incinerated and disposed of by Ross, could lead to environmental hazards for not just Eaton Twp but Lake Erie as well. If that were to be the case, this could have international implications. Ms. Johnson and Ms. Rattray have been diligently urging their township trustees not to approve a new land rezoning measure that would rezone over 100 acres of residential & agricultural land into Heavy Industrial waste disposal use, however, the wording in the proposed rezoning application seems to give Ross and indefinite carte blanche to do whatever they want, including dispose of nuclear waste.
It's up to local citizens to decide whether they want such companies operating in their neighborhoods, possibly contaminating their waterways and wells, but residents claim their concerns are not being taken seriously by trustees. It is vital that this video be shared to raise awareness about what is happening to the toxic waste being removed from the tragedy in East Palestine as well as current possible environmental hazards.
Many hazardous waste companies across the country are embroiled in lawsuits due to various issues that include cancers and illnesses while officials turn a blind eye. Residents of Eaton Twp have complained that there are inordinate amounts of cancers in the area, but it's very difficult to prove the cause. But we know these chemicals are dangerous, which is why they need special disposal, so these companies should be held to the highest of scrutiny before being given the green light to expand. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/east-palestine-hazardous-waste-disposal-exposed/
YOU CAN HELP!!! Contact the following officials and ask them NOT to pass this zoning!
Eaton Township
12043 S. Avon Belden Rd.,
Eaton Township, Grafton Oh., 44044
Monday – Friday
9am – 1pm
Saturday & Sunday
CLOSED
Elected Officals
Jason Monschein Trustee
(330) 635-7715
Matt Hignett Trustee
(330) 635-5992
Steve Franks Trustee
(330) 635-1391
George Anders Zoning Inspector for Eaton Township [email protected]
Lorain County Commissioners:
David Moore–[email protected]
Jeff Riddell–[email protected]
Michelle Hung–[email protected]
