What role for Robert Kennedy Jr in the Trump administration?

Clay Clark: Where would you see RFK Jr, best fitting in within the Trump cabinet?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Where his father was in his uncle's presidency, Attorney General. Then we'll get our lawfare over, and we'll get the plague of corruption ended. Because every one of these victims will be adjudicated. They will get justice, and he can do it in every step of environmental law.

I would put Dr David Lewis at the head of the EPA, who wrote the book "Science for Sale," which is behind me, about the pollution of our world, because both Bobby and Trump know that. And I would put Stephanie Seneff at the head of the FDA, "Toxic Legacy of Glyphosate." The two of them can clean up this pollution!





08/22/2024 - Thrivetime Show Replay: https://rumble.com/v5by80t-dr.-judy-mikovits-kennedy-and-trump-teaming-up-alex-jones.html

