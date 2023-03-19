Depeche Mode - Going Backwards (Video)

"Going Backwards" from Depeche Mode's album 'Spirit' ( Release Date March 17, 2017 )

Video directed by Hovhannes Asatryan

Lyrics:

We are not there yet

We have not evolved

We have no respect

We have lost control

We're going backwards

Ignoring the realities

Going backwards

Are you counting all the casualties?



We are not there yet

Where we need to be

We are still in debt

To our insanities

We're going backwards

Turning back our history

Going backwards

Piling on the misery



We can track it all with satellites

See it all in plain sight

Watch men die in real time

But we have nothing inside

We feel nothing inside



We are not there yet

We have lost our soul

The course has been set

We're digging our own hole

We're going backwards

Armed with new technology

Going backwards

To a caveman mentality



We can emulate on consoles

Killings we can control

With senses that have been dulled

Because there's nothing inside

We feel nothing inside



We feel nothing inside

(We feel nothing, nothing inside)

We feel nothing inside

(We feel nothing, nothing inside)

We feel nothing inside

(We feel nothing, nothing inside)

We feel nothing inside

(We feel nothing, nothing inside)

We feel nothing inside

(We feel nothing, nothing inside)

Because there's nothing inside

Because there's nothing inside

