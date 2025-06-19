What Is Divine Election and Eternal Security?

Can a true believer ever lose their salvation? In this powerful episode, Pastor Roderick Webster walks us through the Scriptures to answer that very question by uncovering the truth about divine election and eternal security. Drawing from Romans 8, Ephesians 1 & 2, 2 Timothy 1, and 1 Peter 1, you'll see how God's sovereign choice, not our works, is the foundation of our assurance in Christ.



With references to Fannie Crosby’s unwavering faith despite blindness, and Paul’s reminder that salvation is “not according to our works,” this message is filled with encouragement for those struggling with doubt. If you've ever wondered whether salvation can be lost or how God’s foreknowledge works in your life, this teaching will ground you in the Word.



