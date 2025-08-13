© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WTF: Rep. Luna Describes Credible Reports of ‘Interdimensional Beings,’ Witnesses Claim ‘Movement Outside Time & Space’
Elaborating on the “interdimensional beings,” which she referred to as “energy things,” Luna said, “Well, they call them interdimensional beings. I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have. And that’s not something that I came up with on my own, that’s based on stuff that we’ve seen, that’s based on information that we’ve been told.”
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wtf-rep-luna-describes-credible-reports-of-interdimensional-beings-witnesses-claim-movement-outside-time-space