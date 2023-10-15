© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Sydney despite threats of deportation from Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton.
Earlier, Peter Dutton doubled down on calls to revoke the visas of anti-Semitic protesters, despite warnings from the head of Australia's spy agency ASIO that "inflammatory language" could inflame community tensions.