MAHA Depends on Family Farmers

With Judith McGeary, JD, founder & Prez., FARFA

As Health Freedom advocates realize the challenge for Making America Healthy Again (MAHA), experts are realizing the market segment whose cooperation is crucial for better health is agriculture.

That’s because advocates see too few farmers deciding to reject industrial farming for traditional, regenerative cultivation.

And although it didn’t pass, the last version of the Farm Bill – which will be debated again in 2025 – contained provisions to: block local organic requirements, preempt pesticide lawsuits, further muzzle disclosure or limits on genetic modified organisms, and subsidize wireless technology blamed by a court for causing a twenty percent culling of a farmer’s cows and similar depletion of milk yield. Mr. McGeary's org was instrumental in opposing the bill's obvious gift to Factory Farming and Crony Behemoths.

Further, we learned at the tail-end of Covid that pHARMa had convinced farmers to inject gene-modifying vaccines into their pigs, and now we face another Plandemic via chicken “viruses” that will require (obviously) yet another franken-shot that further will toxify the meat we buy at the grocery store.

Co-host Frohman’s lobbyist client, National Health Federation, has an email that takes only a minute to send (1), to goad Trump and the new, incoming Congress to end pollution not only of the air, water & medicine, but also the land and food (on our farms).

Leading the family farming movement needed for MAHA, Ms. McGeary both runs her own regenerative ranch AND runs the Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance (FARFA). FARFA represents the independent farmers and ranchers who seek to make a fair living providing healthy food now and into the future, while facing opposition from the large corporate interests who fight any loss of their overwhelming market power and profits.

Join the discussion to learn how you can support your local farmers, and any coming bills to clean up our food and land.