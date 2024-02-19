Who 'WAS' Cecilia Gentili? Archbishop Condemns SCANDALOUS SACRILEGIOUS ACTIONS SURROUNDING BURIAL

Christian Breaking News!





CHRISTIAN BREAKING NEWS: Who 'WAS' Cecilia Gentili? Transgender Leader and Activist | Archbishop Condemns 'Scandalous' and 'Sacrilegious' Actions Surrounding Burial | Following Criticism, the Church Launches a 'Mass of Reparation' [#CeciliaGentili]





STATEMENT OF THE VERY REV. ENRIQUE SALVO, PASTOR, SAINT PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL:

The archbishop of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, York denounced the "scandalous" and "sacrilegious" burial of a transgender leader and activist in response to Catholic community indignation.





Rev. Enrique Salvo issued a statement calling the burial of transgender activist Cecilia Gentili a "outrage."





According to the Manhattan archdiocese, when the Cathedral agreed to hold Gentili's burial, they had no idea what to expect.





The funeral, which gathered over 1,000 people, generated uproar since it was centered on praying for transgender rights and access to gender-affirming healthcare.





https://christiannewsandviews.com/christiannewsandviews/christian-breaking-news-who-was-cecilia-gentili-transgender-leader-and-activist-archbishop-condemns-scandalous-and-sacrilegious-actions-surrounding-burial-following-criticism-the-c/





