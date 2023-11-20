BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Understanding the Driving Factors Behind Loneliness and Addressing Them - Jason Gaboury
Counter Culture Mom
25 views • 11/20/2023

Jason Gaboury had an unexpected encounter with a Christian monk that inspired the creation of his unique book, Wait With Me: Meeting God in Loneliness. He describes the jarring loneliness that he has wrestled with over the years, as well as how he learned to address it from a scriptural standpoint. “We will find our compassion growing for ourselves and for other people,” he explains, discussing how important it is to dive into the word of God when it comes to dealing with personal feelings of overwhelming loneliness. Jason talks about how loneliness is a part of the human condition, and how feeling lonely doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you - it means there’s something right! 



TAKEAWAYS


This younger generation is experiencing more social anxiety than any previous generation, and we must build deep relationships with them


Practice interacting with your kids and normalize talking about their feelings - help them share their feelings in a healthy way


Anytime you’re in a transition, your vulnerability to loneliness goes up


We need in-person communication to regulate our cortisol levels



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Wait With Me video: https://bit.ly/3Q8sWVM

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN

Wait With Me book: https://amzn.to/3sCpOd1

Hope in Loneliness Seminar: https://bit.ly/3FuXFav


🔗 CONNECT WITH JASON GABOURY

Website: https://www.jasongaboury.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.gaboury.7

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jason.gaboury/

X: https://twitter.com/jdgaboury


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

LifeVac: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jase Medical: (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile: (use code TINA for free activation) https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
sciencegodhumanityreligionmental healthlonelinesscortisoltina griffincounter culture momjason gabourychristian monkwait with me
