Understanding the Driving Factors Behind Loneliness and Addressing Them - Jason Gaboury

Jason Gaboury had an unexpected encounter with a Christian monk that inspired the creation of his unique book, Wait With Me: Meeting God in Loneliness. He describes the jarring loneliness that he has wrestled with over the years, as well as how he learned to address it from a scriptural standpoint. “We will find our compassion growing for ourselves and for other people,” he explains, discussing how important it is to dive into the word of God when it comes to dealing with personal feelings of overwhelming loneliness. Jason talks about how loneliness is a part of the human condition, and how feeling lonely doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you - it means there’s something right!
TAKEAWAYS
This younger generation is experiencing more social anxiety than any previous generation, and we must build deep relationships with them
Practice interacting with your kids and normalize talking about their feelings - help them share their feelings in a healthy way
Anytime you’re in a transition, your vulnerability to loneliness goes up
We need in-person communication to regulate our cortisol levels
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Wait With Me video: https://bit.ly/3Q8sWVM
Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN
Wait With Me book: https://amzn.to/3sCpOd1
Hope in Loneliness Seminar: https://bit.ly/3FuXFav
