EXPLAINED How far-left AGENTS OF CHAOS are destroying us all
233 views • 03/04/2023

Glenn Beck


March 2, 2023


A recent poll from the State Policy Network Survey shows that Americans are BEYOND worried about nearly everything: Food affordability and shortages, inflation, rising energy prices, and possible nuclear war. But living in this kind of fear is destructive to not only our health, Glenn says, but our country as well. So what’s causing the fear? In this clip, Glenn uses recent stories to show how far-left ‘agents of chaos’ are to blame. They’re only concerned about their own power, he explains, and they’ll shut down anyone who disagrees. So it’s time to call them out. ‘There’s a great evil happening in our country,’ Glenn says. ‘And it’s easy to define. We just have to start saying it out loud.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8cW3Y9fuZ0

Keywords
current eventsamericafearpowerchaosglenn beckinflationfar-leftagentsdestroyingshut downshortagesfood affordabilityrising energy pricespossible nuclear warstate policy network surveybeyond worriredspeak their evilout louddisagreescall them out
