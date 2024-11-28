BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode 10. Rise of Justice: The Global Trial | THE IMPACT
The Impact
The Impact
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • 6 months ago

This episode summarizes all the crimes committed by the anti-cult network over the past 30 years: from terrorism and genocide to the undermining of fundamental freedoms and human rights. The idea of establishing an International Tribunal to hold accountable those responsible for these crimes becomes the central theme. The episode also raises the issue of reparations for the millions of victims of anti-cultism—those who lost loved ones or suffered psychological or physical harm due to the actions of this global network.


The most important element is action: humanity must unite to create an organization called “Shield,” which will serve as an international defense against any future attempts to destroy our freedom and democracy. The episode shows that anti-cultism is not just a threat; it is a new form of Nazism that has already claimed millions of lives. Our primary task is to unite and put an end to this evil once and for all to protect the future of our world.


Visit the official website to learn more: https://actfiles.org/.

Keywords
terrorismfreedomnewspoliticsmoviecrimeinvestigationsocietymediamanipulationjusticefuturefactsfilm2024responsibilityhuman rightsdocumentarynazismdemocracypsychologysafeprotectiontribunalact now
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy