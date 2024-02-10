BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Former Lesbian: A Priest's Attempt to Whitewash Sin of Homosexuality Harmed Me
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 02/10/2024

John-Henry Westen


Feb 8, 2024


Inspirational speaker Kim Zember successfully turned to Christ and away from her lesbian lifestyle—even though she was once dissuaded by a Catholic priest to view homosexuality as a sin. Now, Zember helps others discover true intimacy as God has designed and away from the LGBT agenda of 'free love.' Zember's message to the LGBT community cuts directly against the mainstream narrative of sexual promiscuity celebrated by the world, and instead offers something true and lasting that only Christ can give. Countless people struggling with LGBT attraction have been inspired by Zember to live above their attractions, put down the lifestyle, and take up the Cross of Christ.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4c8ia6-former-lesbian-a-priests-attempt-to-whitewash-sin-of-homosexuality-harmed-m.html

Keywords
sincatholiclgbtlesbianlifestyleharmhomosexualitypriestwhitewashcross of christjohn-henry westenattractionskim zember
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy