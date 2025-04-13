DHS Advisor Stephen Miller DROPS economic plan - electronics exempt 232

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller DROPS the TRUTH about Trump’s economic master plan
🔸Targeting China’s economic aggression, especially in national security sectors like chips and semiconductors
🔸The US holds major economic leverage over China
🔸A 90-day negotiation with Japan, South Korea, and India tackles trade abuses, currency manipulation, and illegal subsidies
🔸Trump’s strategy? Deregulation, unleashing American energy, and creating a tax system to make the US the world’s economic powerhouse
"America is in the best position under President Trump to dominate the economic future,” he claimed.