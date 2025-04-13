DHS Advisor Stephen Miller DROPS economic plan - electronics exempt 232

65 views • 5 months ago

"America is in the best position under President Trump to dominate the economic future,” he claimed.

🔸Trump’s strategy? Deregulation, unleashing American energy, and creating a tax system to make the US the world’s economic powerhouse

🔸Targeting China’s economic aggression, especially in national security sectors like chips and semiconductors

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.