No, NBC...This AWFUL LGBTQ chant was NOT taken ‘out of context’

Glenn Beck





June 29, 2023





A video from last week’s Drag March in New York City recently went viral. It shows several parade marchers shouting: ‘We’re here. We’re queer. We’re coming for your children!’ The chant, expectedly, caused outrage among many on the right. But several participants in the march say it was intended to poke fun at those who disagree with them. But, as Glenn explains, ‘people tend to not have a sense of humor when their children are involved.’ So, it’s great for these drag fans that the mainstream media is solidly on their side. In this clip, Glenn reads from a SHOCKING NBC article that defends the chant: ‘Longtime march attendees…[say that] right-wing activists are jumping on a single video to weaponize an out-of-context remark to further stigmatize the queer community.’ Glenn disagrees.









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-7xr7i7WOg