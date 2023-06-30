BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No, NBC...This AWFUL LGBTQ chant was NOT taken ‘out of context’
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 06/30/2023

Glenn Beck


June 29, 2023


A video from last week’s Drag March in New York City recently went viral. It shows several parade marchers shouting: ‘We’re here. We’re queer. We’re coming for your children!’ The chant, expectedly, caused outrage among many on the right. But several participants in the march say it was intended to poke fun at those who disagree with them. But, as Glenn explains, ‘people tend to not have a sense of humor when their children are involved.’ So, it’s great for these drag fans that the mainstream media is solidly on their side. In this clip, Glenn reads from a SHOCKING NBC article that defends the chant: ‘Longtime march attendees…[say that] right-wing activists are jumping on a single video to weaponize an out-of-context remark to further stigmatize the queer community.’ Glenn disagrees.



► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-7xr7i7WOg

Keywords
lgbtqqueerglenn becknew york citynbcoutrageout of contextchantcoming for your childrendrag march
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy