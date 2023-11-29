BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Labor & Delivery Nurse SHOCKING FULL Shot Dead Interview, Michelle Gershman | Ep 139
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
318 views • 11/29/2023



Labor & Delivery nurse and whistleblower Michelle Gershman joins us for a special Shot Dead episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WeThePatriotsUSA.org. Nurse Gershman speaks out in a never before seen, full interview where she reveals the shocking gruesome reality of the labor & delivery department she works in, beginning in March 2021. Gershman discusses the email stating the stark rise in stillbirths from her hospital that prompted her to speak out featured in our new documentary, Shot Dead. This is the full interview. To watch how his interview intertwines with the stories of three families chronicling the loss of their children after the COVID shot, watch the full feature-length film at ShotDead.org.Show more


Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org/donate


FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA


Show less




