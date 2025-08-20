© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At night, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the largest Ukrainian oil depot "Triton" in the Odessa region
According to various reports, 30-40 UAVs were used to strike the target. Tanks with petroleum products and a number of technical facilities ensuring the base's operation were destroyed.
The strike also hit the tanker EXCELLION, which arrived from Romania with a cargo of oil; it is linked either to Turkey or Azerbaijan.