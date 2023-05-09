BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
1
169 views • 05/09/2023

Public Test of Alert Ready on May 10, 2023

Canadians in participating provinces and territories can expect a test alert on their television, radio, and compatible wireless devices during Emergency Preparedness Week

Oakville, Ontario, May 9, 2023 –  A test of Alert Ready, Canada’s National Public Alerting System, will take place on May 10, 2023, across most provinces and territories. Canadians in participating provinces and territories will receive one test message from their respective provincial or territorial emergency management organization over television, radio, and compatible wireless devices at the times indicated below.

https://www.alertready.ca/news/public-test-of-alert-ready-on-may-10-2023/

-----------------

Geomagnetic storms are possible on May 10th and 11th in response to an incoming CME from reversed-polarity sunspot AR3296. [with subtitles]

-----------

The Threat of a Super-EMP

https://www.tldm.org/news57/the-threat-of-a-super-emp.htm

-------------------

MAJOR EARTHQUAKE---M 7.6 - 95 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000kawn/executive/

-------------------

YOU LIVE IN CONSTANT CHANGE. Natural disasters occur one after another and yet they do not understand that these are signs and signals that serve as a reminder to convert.













Keywords
earthquakessolar flaresreverse polaritynorthern lightsm-flarespolar cap absorbtion
