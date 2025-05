Brighteon Broadcast News, July 25, 2024 – PATSY PROGRAM - So far ZERO evidence that Crooks fired a single shot

- Netanyahu's speech, pro-Palestine protests, obedient US Congress. (0:03)

- Audio analysis of Trump speech, identifying potential shooters. (2:25)

- Gun and rifle details - iron sights used? Red dot optic? (22:42)

- Potential shooter's lack of abilities in the assassination attempt on President Trump. (30:26)

- The PATSY theory - possible involvement of HSI and Secret Service. (40:40)

- Pro-Palestine protests, violence, and censorship. (1:00:36)

- Netanyahu's speech to Congress a masterclass of deceit. (1:22:03)

- CrowdStrike hack and its impact on companies, including Delta Airlines. (1:37:50)

- Technology dependence, cyber attacks, and food supply chain vulnerabilities. (1:45:14)

- China's infrastructure investments in Africa and the West's destruction of its own infrastructure. (2:05:09)

- Impending cosmic events that may cause profound societal changes. (2:12:53)





