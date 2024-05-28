© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stagflation, Hard Landings & Commodity Super-Squeezes
* The U.S. economy is caught between a rock and hard place.
* The Fed is screwed and they know it.
* They just admitted that the $ will change significantly over the next few months.
* All of this comes as investors will dive deep into commodities and the $ is further devalued.
The full segment is linked below.
Morris Invest | The Fed Just Admitted The U.S. Dollar Is Going Down In A Big Way (28 May 2024)