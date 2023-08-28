Mike Lindell's Election Crime Device

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Wireless Monitoring Device (WMD) debunks the Fake News theory. That election machines are not connected to the internet. The election machines were connected to the internet and that's how Biden became president. The Democrats stole the 2020 election from President Trump. And this device will help keep the 2024 election fair. Thanks to Mike Lindell.