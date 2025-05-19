BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Real-Life Indiana Jones Seeks Origin of UFOs, Aliens, and Nephilim - Timothy Alberino
Counter Culture Mom
54 views • 3 months ago

Traveling the world and seeking out Indiana Jones-style adventure is what Timothy Alberino does best. As an author, explorer, and filmmaker, he has accrued expansive knowledge from his travels and research that allows him to speak authoritatively on mysterious topics like aliens, UFOs, Nephilim, and so much more. Timothy has spent years studying the historical and spiritual context of these fabled beings and crafts, whether it’s in the desert of Peru or the halls of Washington, D.C. What are UFOs? Are aliens real? Did giants really exist, and if so, where did they come from - and are they still walking the Earth today? Timothy emphasizes the importance of viewing the world through a Christ-centric perspective, meaning the universe revolves around Christ, not man, or even the mysteries of aliens.



TAKEAWAYS


The Bible clearly states that the Son of God is the center of the universe (Col. 1:16-17)


Nephilim refers to the offspring of celestial Watchers and human women


There have been many pieces of archeological evidence that suggest aliens or hybrid races did indeed exist


Dozens of desiccated, alien-like corpses found in the desert of Peru have puzzled scientists for years



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

NephCon 2025 Tickets: https://bit.ly/3F9IoiS

Birthright book: https://amzn.to/43mvRkf

U.S. has UFO Retrieval Program article: https://bit.ly/3F89t61

U.S. Congress UFO Hearings: https://bit.ly/4j5szb0


🔗 CONNECT WITH TIMOTHY ALBERINO

Website: https://timothyalberino.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/timothyalberino/

X: https://x.com/TimothyAlberino

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TimothyAlberinoTV


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
alienschristtravelchurchufosgiantsauthornephilimgenesis 6watcherscrafttimothy alberinouapindiana jonestina griffincounter culture mom show
