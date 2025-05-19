Real-Life Indiana Jones Seeks Origin of UFOs, Aliens, and Nephilim - Timothy Alberino

Traveling the world and seeking out Indiana Jones-style adventure is what Timothy Alberino does best. As an author, explorer, and filmmaker, he has accrued expansive knowledge from his travels and research that allows him to speak authoritatively on mysterious topics like aliens, UFOs, Nephilim, and so much more. Timothy has spent years studying the historical and spiritual context of these fabled beings and crafts, whether it’s in the desert of Peru or the halls of Washington, D.C. What are UFOs? Are aliens real? Did giants really exist, and if so, where did they come from - and are they still walking the Earth today? Timothy emphasizes the importance of viewing the world through a Christ-centric perspective, meaning the universe revolves around Christ, not man, or even the mysteries of aliens.









TAKEAWAYS





The Bible clearly states that the Son of God is the center of the universe (Col. 1:16-17)





Nephilim refers to the offspring of celestial Watchers and human women





There have been many pieces of archeological evidence that suggest aliens or hybrid races did indeed exist





Dozens of desiccated, alien-like corpses found in the desert of Peru have puzzled scientists for years









