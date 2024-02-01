Jason Akermanis & Kirralie Smith on The Dean Mackin Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Jason Akermanis discusses politics in sport. Later, Kirralie Smith discusses Alex Greenwich’s Equality Bill.





GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Jason Akermanis is a former professional Australian rules football player who played in the Australian Football League. He is a Brownlow Medalist and triple premiership player who played for the Brisbane Bears, Brisbane Lions and Western Bulldogs.





GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Kirralie Smith is the spokeswoman for Binary Australia, an organisation standing for the reality of biological sex--male and female--that’s all folks. She is a passionate wife and mother who challenges our political leaders to protect our children, parents’ rights, women’s spaces and services, sport, the military and education from radical gender ideology. Kirralie held a leadership position for the Australian Conservatives and since 2019 Kirralie has focused on the regressive left’s campaign to de-gender society. Find out more on: https://www.binary.org.au/ and follow her on Twitter/X: @KirralieS