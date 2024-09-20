In Likeness of Sinful Flesh-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 19 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus Christ was Made in the Likeness of Sinful Flesh, but He was Perfect. Adam Brought Sin upon Mankind..."as by one man sin entered the world, and death by sin;..." [Romans 5:12] Jesus Christ, who was Conceived by the Holy Ghost, Gave Mankind an Opportunity to Have Everlasting Life. When You Receive the Holy Spirit, You Are Hid in Christ.