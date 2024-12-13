BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Von Der Leyen 2024 “I’m pleased to pledge $290M for Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Together with Gavi, we have the goal to vaccinate 500M children by 2030…”
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
53 views • 6 months ago

Von Der Leyen 2024 “I’m pleased to pledge $290M for Gavi, the vaccine alliance. Together with Gavi, we have the goal to vaccinate 500M children by 2030…” https://www.google.com/search?q=ursula+von+der+leyen+pledges+290+million+to+gavi&sca_esv=85cbf7d588688c9a&sxsrf=ADLYWIKXut_OYQvvuEZ1Km2YNe4wK6o9Pg%3A1734121791620&ei=P5lcZ5W9JZfEp84P0qm6oAo&oq=ursula+von+der+leyen+pledges+290+million+to+gavi&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIjB1cnN1bGEgdm9uIGRlciBsZXllbiBwbGVkZ2VzIDI5MCBtaWxsaW9uIHRvIGdhdmkyBRAhGKABMgUQABjvBTIFEAAY7wUyBRAAGO8FMggQABiABBiiBDIFEAAY7wVI_GRQyQdY3WFwAngCkAEAmAG1AaAB1h-qAQQxLjMwuAEDyAEA-AEBmAIgoAKbH8ICBBAAGEfCAggQABiABBjLAcICChAAGIAEGEMYigXCAgUQLhiABMICBRAAGIAEwgIGEAAYFhgewgIJEAAYFhjHAxgewgIHECEYoAEYCsICBBAhGBWYAwCIBgGQBgiSBwQzLjI5oAeohQE&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

(ORIGIONAL VIDEO WITH SOURCE LINKS) Ursula von der Leyen Stop Economic and Population growth " Limits to Growth": "Indeed, if we look back, a little over 50 years ago, the Club of Rome and a group of MIT researchers published the Limits of Growth Report.

https://rumble.com/v5hp2m2-332054138.html

.

Time stamp 13.30min ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz


Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=v4NoyndRzl4TGqzR

.

Talk by Prof Ian F Akyildiz on 6G and Beyond The Future of Wireless Communications Systems

https://rumble.com/v5x4r5b-357980015.html

.

https://x.com/PetalsPea/status/1865626472053919985?t=G4zwnxsNgQZrc4JuEOFpOw&s=19


A peek into the deep (CONVERGENCE) towards 6G | ITU-JFET Ian F Akyildiz

https://rumble.com/v5x6d3z-a-peek-into-the-deep-convergence-towards-6g-itu-jfet-ian-f-akyildiz.html


.

Videos Webinars By one of the most famous scientists in the field of telecommunications, Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=a0afefd7843ec9f3&sxsrf=ADLYWIJ5VUMPUomIz3io0kNMuNajKDkXJQ:1733619919080&q=ian+f+akyildiz+2024&udm=7&fbs=AEQNm0CbCVgAZ5mWEJDg6aoPVcBgAVbSigqb6Dxm3tVkBvhONYwJaLDwyGTFH5OdPUyJDQnlVWMOvC_04KcrR5OnylSlHa81hXnbar9nUqTaX4S_kY1G3GlGdSEtKOxH3T7KKL8jjRKqrwmo1I8bAWwkJYQgAyI4DChX3ANo5RrU5J4uzCmV8tbB9qXb7ZUGKNqZSg4h3DjTCkgUDSepbaXDUtDdO509eafz9qsumO2GNlzA4qr5zRs&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwif9867_ZaKAxVONzQIHRXyG9kQtKgLegQIERAB&biw=384&bih=724&dpr=2.81#ip=1

.

IAN F. AKYILDIZ

Truva Inc. , USA

Wireless Commu5G/6G Wireless SystemsIntelligent SurfacesNano-scale and Molecular CommunicationUnderwater and CubeSats Com

https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=rAGwv14AAAAJ&hl=en

.

Ian F Akyildiz International Telecommunications Union-United Nations Journal On Future & EVOLVING TECHNOLOGIES (ITU-JFET) https://www.google.com/search?q=itu+j+fet+ian+f+akyildiz&sca_esv=f29961f6c43f873e&sxsrf=ADLYWIId7VkxWfbnzR8lmhrBYp08wPnweg%3A1733251112837&ei=KFBPZ6LkMqXO0PEP36DB2Qk&oq=itu+jfet+ian&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIgxpdHUgamZldCBpYW4qAggAMgYQABgWGB4yBRAhGKABMgUQIRigATIFECEYoAFIlzlQ7AxY9DFwAngBkAEAmAG_AaABrwyqAQQwLjEyuAEByAEA-AEBmAIOoAK8DagCD8ICBxAuGCcY6gLCAgcQIxgnGOoCwgILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwHCAg4QLhiABBixAxjRAxjHAcICCBAAGIAEGLEDwgIREC4YgAQYsQMY0QMYgwEYxwHCAgQQIxgnwgINEC4YgAQYQxjlBBiKBcICCxAuGIAEGLEDGNQCwgINEAAYgAQYsQMYQxiKBcICCBAuGIAEGLEDwgIKEAAYgAQYQxiKBcICBRAAGIAEwgIFEC4YgATCAgsQLhiABBjHARivAcICEBAuGIAEGLEDGMcBGAoYrwHCAggQABiABBjLAcICBRAhGJ8FmAMTkgcGMi4xMS4xoAeIVw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

Keywords
trump20242030covid
