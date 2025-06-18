~people are using AI as a replacement to God....

~AI is not your helpmate or husband..........God is supposed to be!

~but if you treat God like a genie in the bottle, then how might HE respond to you?

~no to magic, witchcraft, observing times...which includes all the holidays of man, where man tells you you should think this way and do these things....no to xmass, ishtar/easter day, no to days that honor yourselves...no birthdays! why do you honor yourself while you at the same time forget God? where is God's day? why do you forget the sabbath? and do not keep it holy? and set apart? Why do you proclaim to be God's people and do not the words of God? nor obey His voice? nor heed the admonishments of His prophets who advise you against such things? nor heed the instruction of His priests who give you discernment on such matters that you can/should make the right choices for the Fahter?!





~no wigi boards, magic 8 balls, no speaking things out of your own heart that the Lord has not shown you, no teaching on things you don't know when your still learning...learn first, and from God, not man...then teach if God directs you to, that all things be from Him! not man! Man is the problem here...his thinking, his reasoning, his spirit...which is contradictory to how mankind thinks. For mankind thinks that mankind is generally good, and..."go team humanity!", but you are not good, and do not believe the words of God, and you are not hearing His complaint against you, because your pastors speak lying pleasing soothsaying accepting words to you, because they cannot have a "church" unless they do, because you will not give them your money if they spoke to you the way they needed to speak to you. So, I will.





~no consulting the dead! etc... separation from the unclean thing!!!! come out from among them!!! out of babylon!!! Babylon is not a nation, it is all mankind.........and their spirit in that place. Think spiritual, not physical.........everything that christ taught was in the spirit, and they who are not of the spirit cannot discern spiritual things, so they make stuff up in the physical and then stumble about at noon day over every stone. If you love God, you will obey God, period. Don't say you love Him, if you won't obey Him. If you choose the world, friends, man's "churches", over God, you do not love God, you are a harlot, and God will judge you. Judge yourself, and come out to Him, and HE will be a God unto you, and HE will show you, reveal to you, teach you, if you approach Him in that manner with a meek spirit ready to do whatever HE says, and to let go everything you once thought/had. Or, keep your life and lose it. God sets before you life and death, but mankind makes a covenant with death, though God disannuled that covenant, and laid before you life....choose life; praise Yahuah!





Deu 18:9 When thou art come into the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not learn to do after the abominations of those nations. Deu 18:10 There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, Deu 18:11 Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. Deu 18:12 For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: and because of these abominations the Lord thy God doth drive them out from before thee. Deu 18:13 Thou shalt be perfect with the Lord thy God. Deu 18:14 For these nations, which thou shalt possess, hearkened unto observers of times, and unto diviners: but as for thee, Yahuah thy God hath not suffered thee so to do.