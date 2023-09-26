BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New York City is Gearing Up To Pay Over $1,000,000,000 on Just Hotels Over The Next 3 Years To House Illegal Immigrants. ‼️⚠️
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 09/26/2023

New York City is Gearing Up To Pay Over $1,000,000,000 on Just Hotels Over The Next 3 Years To House Illegal Immigrants. ‼️⚠️


🔸️That’s what happens when you call yourself a “Sanctuary City.”


🔸️But that’s just the hotel costs. NYC Mayor Eric Adams estimates the total cost of the migrant crisis will be about $12B over the next 3 years.


🔸️“We are past our breaking point,” he said. “With more than 57,300 individuals currently in our care on an average night, it amounts to $9.8 million a day. Almost $300 million a month and nearly $3.6 billion a year.”


🔸️Residents in NYC have had enough. In the video below, Staten Island locals were arrested for blocking migrant buses.


From Colllinrugg on X


#news #events #trending

Keywords
newyorkcity is gearing up to pay over 1billon dollars on just hotels over the next three years
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy