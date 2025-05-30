Collagen - An anti-aging game changer for the vain?

For the vain and discerning biohacker, the aspirational beautiful immortal, Collagen is an irreplaceable anti-aging agent. While it will make you look younger, the profundity of its effects, demonstrated in over 400 clinical trials, is so much more than skin deep.

Listen to almost any health podcast and you'll hear the health-conscious raving about Collagen. It's very popular; it's called a "health craze" - here we'll look at the science and evidence for Collagen and see if it lives up to the hype.





3:23 How does it work?

6:00 A biohack for the vain?

7:25 Scientific research

7:54 Skin hack

10:40 Hair hack

14:08 Weight loss

16:06 For delightful digestion

18:27 Better bones

21:02 Arthritis ameliorated

23:18 Exercise enhancer

25:02 The "enemy" of Collagen

25:27 Nootropic?

28:48 Fertility

30:30 Experiential

33:35 Which form should you choose?

38:16 Sources

40:00 Food sources

40:55 Collagen vs bone broth

42:39 Cofactors

50:45 Usage and dosage

54:04 Side effects

55:12 Risk grade: A+

57:13 Conclusion





Read meta-analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Collagen: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, beautiful infographic, credible sources - and more!

